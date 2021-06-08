Lewisville hiring lifeguards in hopes of expanding pool hours

article

Potential lifeguards interviewed for jobs on the spot at the Thrive Recreation Center in Lewisville on Tuesday.

Many pools in North Texas have delayed their openings because of a lifeguard shortage and Lewisville is no exception.

The city pushed back the opening of Sun Valley Aquatic Center to this weekend. Even then, it will only operate on a limited schedule.

Applicants Tuesday said they looked forward to starting.

"I absolutely love the people, I think it is so entertaining to see what people will do and then you also have the chance to make or break someone’s life and that weight is in your hands," said applicant Jaellyn Erickson.

Another big draw to the job in Lewisville -- it starts at $13 an hour.

City officials said the job fair was a big success and they're now hoping to be able to open swimming facilities on a full schedule in the coming weeks.

