The Lewisville Fire Department is mourning the loss of its fire chief.

Chief Timothy Tittle passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer.

“Even during his toughest times, his loyalty and dedication to the department and city of Lewisville never wavered. He loved being our fire chief,” the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association said in a statement.

Chief Tittle was a 40-year veteran of the Lewisville Fire Department.