Lewisville fatal hit-and-run: suspect told officials he hit deer before turning himself in

The Brief 37-year-old Demarcus Gibbs was killed in a hit-and-run off of I-35 in Lewisville last month. Police said Gibbs, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, was walking to his hotel along the highway's service road after dropping off a rental car. Jostin Paul Low, who initially told investigators he hit a deer, turned himself in last week and was charged with collision involving death.



A suspect turned himself in to the Denton County Jail last week, a month after he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Lewisville.

Jostin Paul Low

Fatal hit-and-run in Lewisville

What we know:

On March 14 at approximately 7 a.m., police responded to a call about a man lying on the northbound service road near E I-35 and Arthurs Lane in Lewisville.

Investigators determined 37-year-old Demarcus Gibbs had been struck and killed by a vehicle. Gibbs' wife told police he had been walking back to a hotel after dropping off a rental car.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Demarcus Gibbs

Police found debris from a vehicle, including a large yellow passenger side mirror, near where Gibbs was found. Through surveillance video, officials tracked the vehicle back to Jostin Paul Low of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Low told investigators he was involved in an accident, but claimed he hit a deer. He told police he circled back after the accident but "didn't see anything," and later sent images of the damage to his truck.

On April 14, Low turned himself in to the Denton County Jail. He was charged with collision involving death. Low has since bonded out of jail.

Witness, family speak on accident

What they're saying:

"I didn't observe any breathing. That's when I called 911."

The witness who found Gibbs is from Shreveport, the same town the victim hailed from. "It's a small world," Dylan Condie told FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

Dylan Condie

Yager also spoke with Gibbs' father, Terrance Trammell, who said his son was "such a good person." He says Gibbs leaves behind two children and another one on the way.

"I think the world is missing a great person now," Trammell said.

Terrance Trammell

Trammell also expressed concerns about how quickly Low bonded out of jail. Low's bond was set at $25,000.

"I'm having difficulty with that because no decent human being would hit somebody and keep going."