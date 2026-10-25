Dallas Cowboys announce Miranda Lambert for 30th annual Thanksgiving halftime show

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The Brief Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will headline the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day halftime show against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 26. The performance marks the 30th anniversary of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, which has helped raise over $3.4 billion for families in need. The East Texas native and three-time Grammy winner joins a long line of music icons who have taken the holiday stage at AT&T Stadium.



The Dallas Cowboys announced that Miranda Lambert will perform during halftime of the Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium, continuing a tradition for its 30th consecutive year.

What we know:

The performance will serve as the 30th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show. The tradition began in 1997 at Texas Stadium, when Reba McEntire performed during the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game.

The halftime show coincides with The Salvation Army’s 136th Red Kettle Campaign. Together, the campaign and the nationally televised halftime performances have helped raise more than $3.4 billion for people in need.

Local perspective:

Lambert was raised in East Texas and was a three-time Grammy Award winner. She said performing during the Thanksgiving game will be a special honor because of the tradition’s connection to both the Cowboys and her home state.

Miranda Lambert performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most," Lambert said. "The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward."

Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, envisioned using the Cowboys’ nationally televised Thanksgiving halftime show to launch The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. She pitched the idea to network executives and has continued to champion the partnership.

What's next:

Lambert will follow a lineup of high-profile performers who have appeared at the event, including Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone.

The Cowboys’ 2026 Thanksgiving game against the Eagles is scheduled for Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium.