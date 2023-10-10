LEGO Animal Crossing sets revealed for release in 2024

article

A popular video game will now be available for fans to enjoy as a toy set when it hits store shelves starting next year.

LEGO is collaborating with Nintendo for the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets, which will go on sale starting March 1, 2024.

The five sets range from $14.99 to $74.99, and builders can enjoy the Animal Crossing world and characters inspired by the Nintendo game released in 2001, LEGO said in a release.

LEGO revealed its new Animal Crossing sets, inspired by the popular video game series from Nintendo. (Photo courtesy of LEGO)

These featured sets include Julian’s Birthday Party, a 170-piece set where builders can celebrate with Julian, share cupcakes, and open presents.

At 164 pieces, Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities gives fans of the great outdoors a chance to enjoy setting up a tent, roasting marshmallows or using a vaulting pole to jump across the water, and grab a shovel or tools from the video game series.

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour is 233 pieces and lets builders hop on a boat and explore another island with Kapp’n and Marshal, participate in an adventure searching for coconuts and bamboo, discover wildlife, hermit crabs, and fish or hang out by the fire.

Builders can let their creativity flow with the 389-piece Isabelle’s House Visit to help Isabelle and Fauna design Fauna's home while having fun like opening a balloon present, crafting tools, or picking fruits and flowers.

The largest set in the group is the 535-piece Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House. Builders can go two locations to roleplay stocking up Nook's Cranny shop or visit Rosie’s home for baked cookies.

LEGO’s announcement of the Animal Crossing sets follows the release of its Braille Bricks to the public for the first time ever in September.

The company provided these unique sets to organizations that work with children with vision impairment free of charge. LEGO said the sets were available to buy for anyone interested in learning the Braille system.

