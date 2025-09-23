Legal poker? Dallas club finds a way to operate with card games

The Brief A private social club in Dallas has been granted a license to operate with a loophole allowing members to play poker legally. Gambling is illegal in Texas, but the club can operate because it makes money from membership fees, not a cut of the winnings. The club was approved by the city's Board of Adjustment on the condition that it closes a back exit and builds a fence around the property.



A private club in Dallas got the green light to operate while allowing poker to be played. The location is off the Dallas North Tollway and has some residents upset.

Gambling is not legal in Texas, but Champions Social Club will allow members to play poker. In a recent 4-1 decision, the Dallas Board of Adjustment (BOA) gave them the green light.

What we know:

Here's how it works under the law: Poker being played in a private setting is allowed, as long as all participants share equal risk and Champions Social Club does not get a cut of the winnings, like your typical casino would.

Instead, they make money by selling memberships. The Board of Adjustments told Champions Social Club they could operate under two conditions.

They close the back exit to the road leading to a neighborhood. They build a fence around the property.

If those two requirements are not met, in card terms, the deal is a bust.

What they're saying:

"This site was a problem. And we felt that we had a business model that would provide a solution that could justify the investment in a way that a restaurant never could," said Isaac Trumbo of Champions Social Club.

This has been a long time coming. In 2021, the city denied the certificate of occupancy. Champions social club came back to the table in 2024.

This past April, the certificate was approved, but two weeks later the city revoked the license, citing an illegal gambling operation.

"The city laid out a playbook for us, how it was to be done in Dallas. And we embarked on this project in good faith," said Trumbo.

Local perspective:

"I have no doubt that Champions is a state-of-the-art establishment. However, the location and the proximity to our neighborhood is wrong. It just does not belong adjacent to our neighborhood," said Patricia Caggiano.

Dig deeper:

The Texas Supreme Court refused to hear a case connected to the Texas Card House. They are also involved in a legal dispute with the City of Dallas.

The high court’s decision means the city must abide by the lower court ruling, allowing the Texas Card House to also still operate.

What's next:

When FOX 4's Steven Dial went to the location today, the building had a sign still showing its application to serve alcohol.

Dallas social club recently posted on social media that they are open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-11pm.