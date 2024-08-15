North Texas superintendent uses police background to make sure students stay safe

Staci Weaver, the superintendent of Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy schools in Mesquite and Plano, has a background that is different from many school superintendents.

Weaver, now in her fourth year at Legacy Preparatory, was a Florida police officer in the 90s and early 2000s. She now uses her experience to teach others about safety.

"Funny story, I injured my knee. I shattered it in an active shooter training on a school campus of all things," she said.

Weaver, pained by past school shootings like the ones in Sandy Hook, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and Robb Elementary in Uvalde, is looking to make safety a priority for students.

"I audit schools for safety and security through Texas and so every day, I think of scenarios that could happen, run them through in my head. I think about it and get with my safety and security director, and we put together trainings and table top exercises, things like that," she said.

The law enforcement background walks with Weaver down her school hallways.

"I have both lenses because I know about funding and I know about what teachers are like. You know, you always hear about, should we put guns in teachers hands or shouldn't we? I don't think that's what teachers are here for," she said.

Weaver has a main lesson for private and charter school leaders.

"Safety has become as important as academics. It's fifty-fifty and parents talk about their children's education with them. We need them to also talk about safety and security with them," said Weaver.

So teachers and students don't have to worry about things other than learning.