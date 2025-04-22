At least 9 confirmed tornadoes hit North Texas on Saturday

The Brief The NWS has confirmed at least 9 tornadoes that hit North Texas on Saturday night. Those tornadoes include: (3) EF-0s, (4) EF-1s, (1) EF-2, and (1) TBD. They hit in Jack, Erath, Parker, and Hood counties.



The National Weather Service has confirmed at least nine tornadoes that touched down in North Texas on Saturday night.

Tornadoes in North Texas

On Monday, teams from the NWS began surveying storm damage in Jack, Erath, Parker, Hood, and Montague counties.

So far, they’ve confirmed the following tornadoes:

Jack County:

There were two EF-0 tornadoes with estimated max wind speeds of 80 mph. A third EF-1 tornado with an estimated max wind speed of 90 mph also hit Jack County.

Erath County:

In Erath County, there was an EF-1 tornado with an estimated wind speed of 110 mph.

Parker County:

Parker County saw another EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of up to 110 mph. There was also an EF-0 tornado southwest of Weatherford, an EF-1 tornado southeast of Millsap, and a tornado near Adell that has yet to be rated.

Hood County:

The NWS team confirmed an EF-2 tornado in western Hood County with an estimated wind speed of 115 mph.

The exact number of tornadoes that hit North Texas on Saturday could still climb. The NWS survey teams could confirm additional tornadoes in the coming days.

Storm Damage and Cleanup

The backstory:

The powerful storms that hit North Texas on Saturday night left behind a path of extensive damage.

Roofs were ripped off homes, and debris was scattered everywhere.

One family in Milsap in Parker County told a FOX 4 crew that the storm blew out all of the windows in their home.

"It happened so quick. It touched down at I-20, which I-20 is only three miles down the road. And it just happened so quick. And it was ‘WOAM!’ and then it was gone," said Gary Wells, a Milsap resident.

Anne-Marie Shallcross and her family were in shock when they woke up and saw the aftermath.

"Still shock, to be in the middle of it and then to look around and just see the severity of the damage and then what it’s going to entail to put everything back together. It’s just amazing," she said.

Many people spent Easter Sunday cleaning up.

Several people said they were waiting for additional crews and equipment to come so they could finish the cleanup process and start rebuilding.