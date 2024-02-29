Leap year babies celebrated at North Texas hospitals
North Texas hospitals celebrated babies with a unique birthday on Thursday.
Texas Health celebrated the birth of babies on Feb. 29, an opportunity that only comes every four years.
Baby Alaia was born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano at 1:21 a.m.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Alaia (Source: Texas Health)
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth saw a baby girl born just before 5 a.m.
Bryer weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Bryer (Source: Texas Health)
A baby named Dalton was born at 5:19 a.m. at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
He weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Dalton (Source: Texas Health)
A leap year usually occurs every four years, as calendars take into account an orbit around the Sun taking more than 365 days to complete. In fact, according to NASA, Earth takes 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds to complete an orbit around the star.