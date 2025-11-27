L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band marches in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

The L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band from Tarrant County was one of only a handful of bands to march in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What we know:

The 300-member marching band from L.D. Bell High School was selected as one of 11 bands performing in this year’s parade.

The band’s members, who are all 10th through 12th graders in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District, reportedly spent months preparing for the 2.5-mile march through Manhattan.

Their performance was said to feature powerful brass and percussion lines, along with a blend of music that highlights the parade’s signature energy.

The Blue Raider Band was the only band from Texas and one of only three high schools selected to perform in the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Dig deeper:

The Blue Raider Band is led by director Suzanne Dell.

The group has advanced to the Texas UIL State Marching Contest 10 times since 2000, earning state championships in 2000 and 2004.

On the national level, the band has been a Bands of America Grand National Finalist eight times and was crowned the 2007 Bands of America Grand National Champion.