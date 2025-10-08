Lawmakers race to halt execution of Robert Roberson

The Brief Robert Roberson, convicted of killing his daughter in 2002, is scheduled to be executed on October 16. A bipartisan group of lawmakers met with Roberson and are calling for his execution to be paused to allow for a new trial. The defense argues that new medical evidence about the cause of death and Roberson's undiagnosed autism casts doubt on his conviction.



Robert Roberson says he’s not scared of dying and if his execution is upheld, he’s ready.

Bi-Partisan lawmakers are calling for a miracle as they traveled to a state prison on Wednesday afternoon to meet with Robert Roberson, eight days before Roberson’s scheduled execution.

Questions on Science and the Original Trial

Big picture view:

Roberson has spent nearly 23 years on death row, convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki.

In 2003, prosecutors at Roberson’s trial argued he hit and violently shook his daughter, causing severe head trauma, but Roberson’s lawyers and some medical experts say his daughter died from complications related to pneumonia.

They also question the science behind "shaken-baby syndrome." The medical industry considers it a diagnosis, but recent studies challenge its validity.

Roberson’s current attorneys argued his undiagnosed autism at the time of trial helped convict him because his flat demeanor was seen as a sign of guilt.

"And when I hear Robert Roberson look me in the eye today and tell me they wouldn’t let me tell my side of the story at the trial, and he didn’t even know at that time that he has autism, and so he didn’t know he could argue with his lawyer. He didn’t know he could go to the judge and say I want to speak. He didn’t know any of that. His lawyer just said sit down and shut up. That’s wrong. That’s wrong," said Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Allen).

Last year, Roberson was on the verge of execution until bi-partisan lawmakers issued a subpoena which resulted in the Texas Supreme Court pausing the execution. In July, a judge set next week’s execution date.

A "Stain on This State"

Local perspective:

"Robert is a gentle sweet man who is ready for a new trial," said Rep. Lacey Hull (R-Houston).

"If Robert is executed, justice will not be served at all. It will be a stain on this state. A stain on this nation."

"It’s never too late to make a wrong right," said State Rep. Rhett Bowers (D-Rowlett).

Roberson Speaks: 'I Never Shook Her'

What they're saying:

Roberson spoke about his daughter in a newly released interview with the Associated Press.

"I never shook her, hit her, or nothing, no sir, no sir."

"Like I said, it was bad enough losing my little girl and then when they accused me of it, I couldn't believe it."

"For many, many years, I thought about how would she be like today and stuff, you know, and what type of life we would have out there and stuff, you know."

"I will always remember her, always, as long as I'm breathing and stuff, I always remember her."

The Final Hope: Appeals and the Governor's Power

Dig deeper:

These lawmakers say there’s not much they can do. So, they’re calling on people who can take action. Roberson’s case is under several appeals. If a judge does not step in…

"The Governor can grant a stay. He can do that 30-day stay and push the courts to take another look," said State Rep. John Bucy (D-Austin).

"I'm not scared to die, but I'm not ready to die, you know. I would like to believe that God has more for me to do, and stuff, you know. And I would like people to remember me by my perseverance, my persistence, never giving up, you know," said Roberson.

What's next:

Roberson's execution date is still set for October 16.