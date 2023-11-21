Hottest last-minute Thanksgiving purchases

Is your Thanksgiving shopping a last-minute turkey trot?

To provide insight into Americans' shopping behaviors, Instacart, a grocery delivery and pick-up service, recently revealed data on the most popular last-minute Thanksgiving purchases made on its platform the day before Thanksgiving in 2022.

"According to our survey, of those who plan to celebrate Thanksgiving, 38% say it’s likely they will wait until the last minute to complete their shopping for the holiday," said Laurentia Romaniuk, a trend expert at Instacart.

THANKSGIVING WON'T BE CHEAPER DESPITE FOOD INFLATION EASING, ECONOMIST SAYS

Romaniuk noted that the team found this surprising since Thanksgiving is one of the biggest food holidays and typically requires significant prep and cooking time.

Customers shop for groceries ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In the food category, the top three items people waited until the 11th hour to buy were whipped cream, pumpkin pie and elbow pasta, respectively.

FOR THANKSGIVING TRAVEL, HERE ARE THE TOP 10 CITIES TO VISIT THIS YEAR, ACCORDING TO WALLETHUB

In the non-food items arena, the top three list consists of disposable serveware in the number one slot, followed by aluminum foil trailing behind in second and disposable utensils in third.

MARTHA STEWART OFFERS THANKSGIVING-INSPIRED STAY AT HER COUNTRY HOME FOR LESS THAN $12

Just like Walmart is using AI to change how consumers shop, Instacart has announced its own AI offerings.

Called "Ask Instacart," shoppers can use the AI-based search tool on the Instacart app.

Romaniuk said that some of her "favorite" Ask Instacart requests include "low-lift holiday sides" and "frozen pie that looks homemade."