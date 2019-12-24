Last-minute shoppers fill grocery stores on Christmas Eve

For many, Christmas Eve is a time to relax with family and celebrate what is to come. For others, it’s a mad rush to finish the shopping lists – both for gifts and for a holiday meal.

The lines at Central Market in Dallas were long Tuesday morning. The parking lots were completely full.

Patience in many cases was wearing thin. But most shoppers said the craziness was cordial.

“It’s crazy, very crazy,” said Jennifer Goodman, who was shopping with her mom.

“One lady said, 'Wait until noon. You won’t be able to move,'” Linda Goodman added. “You know, we’re all hurrying trying to get what last-minute things we need and move along.”

“Everybody’s been pretty pleasant and that’s good. It makes it a little easier to get through the holiday,” her daughter said.

“This man in front of me was over a bit little too much and the woman going this way said, ‘Watch where you’re going!’” shopper Joyce Fox laughed. “I said, ‘Well, that’s the Christmas spirit.’”

At least the weather was nice for the people out and about. The sunshine is expected to continue for Christmas Day.