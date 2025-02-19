Laser from Mexico pointed at helicopter patrolling Texas border

article

The Brief A laser was pointed three times at a Homeland Security helicopter last week. The laser was coming from a vehicle on the Mexican riverbank. Owning a handheld laser isn't illegal; but, shining it into a cockpit is a federal crime.



A laser was pointed three times at an AS-350 helicopter patrolling about 13 miles west of McAllen International Airport in Texas last week. The laser was coming from a vehicle on the Mexican riverbank, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) release.

Mexico Laser Incident

What we know:

The incident on Feb. 9 marked the sixth time in the last four months that Air Interdiction Agents have been forced to take evasive maneuvers after being targeted by lasers, the release notes.

Another case on Jan. 9, involved an AS-350 helicopter in Jacksonville, Florida. One person was arrested in the case and is now facing felony state charges related to aiming a laser at the aircraft.

What we don't know:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not say if they knew the intention of the person(s) with the laser.

What they're saying:

"When laser beams are aimed at any piloted aircraft, whether military or commercial, what might seem like a tiny beam on the ground can blind aircrew, potentially causing a midair collision or other incident," the news release states.

No pilots or crew were injured in these cases, and the laser sightings are being investigated.

Owning a handheld laser isn't illegal; but, shining it into a cockpit is a federal crime. Someone convicted of interference with an aircraft can face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.