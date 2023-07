Two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a park in South Dallas.

Police responded to the shooting near Willie Mae Butler Park, near the Larry Johnson Recreation Center just before 11 p.m. on June 24.

21-year-old Christian Adrian Guillen Ramirez was declared dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old and 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.