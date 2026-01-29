Large Rockwall home destroyed by fire

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The Brief A large home worth about $2.5 million in Rockwall was destroyed by a fire on Thursday morning. The 10,000-square-foot property on Anna Cade Road was seen being doused by fire crews as they worked to extinguish remaining hot spots. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, and it is not yet known if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.



Fire destroyed a large home in Rockwall on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters putting out hot spots at 1460 Anna Cade Road just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Zillow and Realtor.com list the home as a 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house that sits on a 20-acre lot. The property is worth about $2.5 million, according to the real estate listings.

The fire appears to have destroyed all but the garage and an adjacent building.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was home at the time.