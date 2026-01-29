Large Rockwall home destroyed by fire
ROCKWALL, Texas - Fire destroyed a large home in Rockwall on Thursday morning.
What we know:
Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters putting out hot spots at 1460 Anna Cade Road just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Zillow and Realtor.com list the home as a 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house that sits on a 20-acre lot. The property is worth about $2.5 million, according to the real estate listings.
The fire appears to have destroyed all but the garage and an adjacent building.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was home at the time.
The Source: The information in this story is from the SKY 4 helicopter and real estate listings.