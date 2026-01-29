Expand / Collapse search

Large Rockwall home destroyed by fire

Published  January 29, 2026 10:45am CST
Rockwall
The Brief

    • A large home worth about $2.5 million in Rockwall was destroyed by a fire on Thursday morning.
    • The 10,000-square-foot property on Anna Cade Road was seen being doused by fire crews as they worked to extinguish remaining hot spots.
    • The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, and it is not yet known if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

ROCKWALL, Texas - Fire destroyed a large home in Rockwall on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters putting out hot spots at 1460 Anna Cade Road just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Zillow and Realtor.com list the home as a 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house that sits on a 20-acre lot. The property is worth about $2.5 million, according to the real estate listings.

The fire appears to have destroyed all but the garage and an adjacent building.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was home at the time.

The Source: The information in this story is from the SKY 4 helicopter and real estate listings.

