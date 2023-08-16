Large pothole on Central Expressway damages vehicles

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Several vehicles were damaged after rolling over a large pothole in Plano Tuesday.

It opened up in the southbound lanes of the Central Expressway just north of the President George Bush Turnpike.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the long stretch of excessive heat could have caused the cracks in the busy highway.

Related article

Temporary repairs were made.

TxDOT did not say how long it will take to fix the problem permanently.