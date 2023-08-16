Expand / Collapse search

Large pothole on Central Expressway damages vehicles

Plano
PLANO, Texas - Several vehicles were damaged after rolling over a large pothole in Plano Tuesday.

It opened up in the southbound lanes of the Central Expressway just north of the President George Bush Turnpike.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the long stretch of excessive heat could have caused the cracks in the busy highway.

Temporary repairs were made.

TxDOT did not say how long it will take to fix the problem permanently.