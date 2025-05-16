Expand / Collapse search

Large hailstones fall in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

By
Published  May 16, 2025 7:20pm CDT
Johnson County
FOX 4

The Brief

    • Large hail has been reported in the metroplex Friday night.
    • Storms look to persist throughout the night, clearing up throughout the day Saturday.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - Large hail has been reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex Friday night.

Metroplex severe weather

Large hail has been reported in the western part of the metroplex Friday night, with strong storms set to push through the area eastward. Video credit: Matt Buyten in Godley, Texas

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in place throughout the night, with storms set to push eastward through the area.

Viewers have submitted pictures and video of quarter to half-dollar-sized hailstones in the Johnson County area.

Image 1 of 2

 

Friday night storms

Around 7 p.m., 70-80 mph winds were expected to be possible for the Venus and Midlothian area.

Saturday forecast

On Satruday, the forecast is largely clear of precipitation until the evening, when chances of rain return.

The Source: Media in this article came from Matt Buyten in Godley, Texas

