Large hailstones fall in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

Large hail has been reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex Friday night.

Metroplex severe weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in place throughout the night, with storms set to push eastward through the area.

Viewers have submitted pictures and video of quarter to half-dollar-sized hailstones in the Johnson County area.

Friday night storms

Around 7 p.m., 70-80 mph winds were expected to be possible for the Venus and Midlothian area.

Saturday forecast

On Satruday, the forecast is largely clear of precipitation until the evening, when chances of rain return.