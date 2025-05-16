Large hailstones fall in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - Large hail has been reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex Friday night.
Metroplex severe weather
Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in place throughout the night, with storms set to push eastward through the area.
Viewers have submitted pictures and video of quarter to half-dollar-sized hailstones in the Johnson County area.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Friday night storms
Around 7 p.m., 70-80 mph winds were expected to be possible for the Venus and Midlothian area.
Saturday forecast
On Satruday, the forecast is largely clear of precipitation until the evening, when chances of rain return.
The Source: Media in this article came from Matt Buyten in Godley, Texas