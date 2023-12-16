Large fire damages apartment complex that is under construction in Rowlett

article

A fire damaged an apartment building at billion-dollar mixed use complex Sapphire Bay Resort, near Lake Ray Hubbard, in Rowlett.

The first calls about the fire came just before 9 p.m.

Responding crews arrived to find flames on the roof of the five-story The View Apartment building, which is under construction.

Rowlett firefighters got help from crews in Garland, Mesquite, and other area fire departments.

The building was unoccupied.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Rowlett Fire Department said the fire is still burning and crews are working to keep it from spreading.

It is not clear what may have sparked the massive fire.