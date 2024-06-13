Landscaper caught under lawn mower in Flower Mound pond dies

article

A landscaper was killed in an accident with a lawn mower in Flower Mound earlier this week.

Flower Mound police said it happened Monday morning near Flower Mound Road and Clearpoint Drive.

The landscaper had been mowing the lawn and somehow ended up trapped under the commercial riding mower in a pond that was a few feet deep.

Witnesses tried to rescue the victim but couldn’t.

It took four firefighters to lift the heavy mower. Rescuers then pulled the victim from the water and started CPR.

They were taken to the hospital with a pulse and blood pressure but died from their injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.