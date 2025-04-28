Plane makes emergency landing in Lancaster field
LANCASTER, Texas - A plane had to make an emergency landing in Lancaster on Monday.
What we know:
The FAA says three people were on board a Beechcraft King Air when it crash-landed in a field near Lancaster Regional Airport around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
The plane went down near Greene Road and Pinto Road.
All three people on the plane were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.
The FAA will lead the investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FAA and City of Lancaster.