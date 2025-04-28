Plane makes emergency landing in Lancaster field

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A plane had to make an emergency landing in Lancaster on Monday.

What we know:

The FAA says three people were on board a Beechcraft King Air when it crash-landed in a field near Lancaster Regional Airport around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The plane went down near Greene Road and Pinto Road.

All three people on the plane were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.

The FAA will lead the investigation.