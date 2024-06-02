Lake Worth police officer earns Life-Saving Award

article

A Lake Worth police officer earned a Life-Saving Award for taking actions earlier this month to save a 12-year-old.

On May 14, Officer Dalton Erb was called to City Park East in Lake Worth for a young athlete having a seizure.

When the 12-year-old boy lost consciousness, Officer Erb began to perform CPR, according to the department.

Minutes later, firefighters arrived and continued care while taking the boy to the hospital.

Officer Erb drove the boy's mother to the hospital right behind the ambulance to make sure she could get there safely.

Lake Worth Police say the boy had to be defibrilated twice by paramedics on his way to Cook Children's. The 12-year-old was released nearly a week later and is expected to make a full recovery.

Courtesy: Lake Worth Police Department

Officer Erb received the Life-Saving Award at the Lake Worth City Council meeting earlier this month.

He also was given a Chief's Coin of Excellence for consoling and transporting the boy's mother to the hospital.