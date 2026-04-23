Lake Worth ISD state takeover begins as TEA appoints new superintendent
LAKE WORTH, Texas - The Texas Education Agency announced a new state-appointed board and superintendent for the Lake Worth Independent School District.
Lake Worth ISD State Takeover
What's new:
Dr. Ena Meyers was chosen as the superintendent to lead the district’s 3,200 students.
She and a board of five managers will be tasked with improving student performance districtwide.
The new leadership is expected to begin its work on May 18.
The backstory:
The TEA began weighing the idea of a Lake Worth ISD takeover late last year after five of the district's six campuses received F ratings for the previous academic year. The remaining campus received a D.
The Marilyn Miller Language Academy also received its fifth consecutive unacceptable academic accountability rating, prompting a choice between a district takeover and a campus shutdown.
In December, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath announced that the district’s chronic academic problems would indeed prompt a state takeover.
"Unacceptable academic performance in a single year represents significant academic weakness – typically less than one-third of students in those campuses reach grade level and less than one-half of students on those campuses demonstrate a year’s worth of academic growth. When that unacceptable performance continues for multiple years, the children in those campuses develop significant academic gaps. Multi-year unacceptable ratings represent a school district’s most fundamental mission failure and a complete inability to take necessary action to provide a high-quality education for students," Morath said in a letter.
Big picture view:
Lake Worth ISD is the second Tarrant County school district in recent months to be placed under TEA’s control with board-appointed managers. The state also took over Fort Worth ISD in October.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Education Agency and past news coverage.