Lake Worth ISD state takeover begins as TEA appoints new superintendent

The Brief The TEA has named Dr. Ena Meyers as the new superintendent for Lake Worth ISD. The state-appointed leadership change follows years of poor performance by the district, including five of six campuses receiving "F" ratings and a fifth straight "unacceptable" rating for Marilyn Miller Language Academy. Lake Worth ISD is the second Tarrant County school district to be taken over in recent months. Fort Worth ISD was also subjected to the state’s intervention in October.



The Texas Education Agency announced a new state-appointed board and superintendent for the Lake Worth Independent School District.

Lake Worth ISD State Takeover

What's new:

Dr. Ena Meyers was chosen as the superintendent to lead the district’s 3,200 students.

She and a board of five managers will be tasked with improving student performance districtwide.

The new leadership is expected to begin its work on May 18.

The backstory:

The TEA began weighing the idea of a Lake Worth ISD takeover late last year after five of the district's six campuses received F ratings for the previous academic year. The remaining campus received a D.

The Marilyn Miller Language Academy also received its fifth consecutive unacceptable academic accountability rating, prompting a choice between a district takeover and a campus shutdown.

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In December, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath announced that the district’s chronic academic problems would indeed prompt a state takeover.

"Unacceptable academic performance in a single year represents significant academic weakness – typically less than one-third of students in those campuses reach grade level and less than one-half of students on those campuses demonstrate a year’s worth of academic growth. When that unacceptable performance continues for multiple years, the children in those campuses develop significant academic gaps. Multi-year unacceptable ratings represent a school district’s most fundamental mission failure and a complete inability to take necessary action to provide a high-quality education for students," Morath said in a letter.

Big picture view:

Lake Worth ISD is the second Tarrant County school district in recent months to be placed under TEA’s control with board-appointed managers. The state also took over Fort Worth ISD in October.

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