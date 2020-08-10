Lake Worth ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

As more schools are opening, a positive COVID-19 case has turned up at one campus in Lake Worth.

The fall semester is set to begin in the Lake Worth Independent School District in northwest Tarrant County on Aug. 19.

Parents have until Friday to choose between in-person or virtual learning for their kids.

The district put out a statement saying an employee at Miller Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, that school is closed Monday. It will undergo a deep cleaning to sanitize it.

The district said it is hoping for a successful recovery for the infected employee.

As for anyone who might have had contact with that person, the superintendent said they should follow CDC guidelines and contact a primary care physician if they develop symptoms.

“Based on the information we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on the property to the employee is Thursday, Aug. 13,” Superintendent Dr. Rose Mary Neshyba said.

Miller Elementary will be back open to district employees and the public on Tuesday.