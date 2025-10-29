Kylie's Corner for October 2025
Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of October, plus the book she's most looking forward to.
No. 1
"How to Age Disgracefully" by Clare Pooley
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 2
"We Don't Talk about Carol" by Kristen L. Berry
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 3
"Real Americans" by Rachel Khong
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Honorable Mention
"The Beekeeper of Aleppo" by Christy Lefteri
Most Anticipated Read
"Everything is Tuberculosis" by John Green