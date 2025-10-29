Expand / Collapse search

Kylie's Corner for October 2025

Published  October 29, 2025 1:42pm CDT
Kylie's Corner
Great reads in October | The Ten

On the Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 episode of The Ten, Hanna Battah and Steve Noviello sit down with Kylie Capps to hear about her top reads for the month. Plus, skyline photographer Joseph Haubert is the Ten Friend and La Madeleine shares a fall breakfast recipe.

Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of October, plus the book she's most looking forward to.

No. 1

"How to Age Disgracefully" by Clare Pooley
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 2

"We Don't Talk about Carol" by Kristen L. Berry
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 3

"Real Americans" by Rachel Khong
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Honorable Mention

"The Beekeeper of Aleppo" by Christy Lefteri

Most Anticipated Read

"Everything is Tuberculosis" by John Green

