Expand / Collapse search

Kylie’s Corner for August 2025

Published  September 3, 2025 1:06pm CDT
Kylie's Corner
FOX 4
Kylie's Corner, Bubbly Q & more | The Ten

Kylie's Corner, Bubbly Q & more | The Ten

On the Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 episode of The Ten, Steve Noviello and Hanna Battah catch up with Meteorologist Kylie Capps to find out what she's been reading. Plus, tickets are now available for a luxe Dallas event that raises funds for a good cause.

Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of August, plus the book she's most looking forward to.

No. 1

"Empire of Pain: The Secret History of Sackler Dynasty" by Patrick Radden Keefe
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 2

"Betty" by Tiffany McDaniel
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

No. 3

"Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Honorable Mention

"The Satisfaction Café" by Kathy Wang
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Most Anticipated Read

"The River is Waiting" by Wally Lamb

Kylie's CornerThe Ten