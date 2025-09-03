Kylie’s Corner for August 2025
Here are the best books that FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps read during the month of August, plus the book she's most looking forward to.
No. 1
"Empire of Pain: The Secret History of Sackler Dynasty" by Patrick Radden Keefe
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 2
"Betty" by Tiffany McDaniel
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
No. 3
"Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Honorable Mention
"The Satisfaction Café" by Kathy Wang
Kylie's Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Most Anticipated Read
"The River is Waiting" by Wally Lamb