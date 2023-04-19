Kyle, Texas is looking to gather people named Kyle from across the globe to break a Guinness World Record for the most people with the same name in the same place.

The City of Kyle, which is about an hour outside of San Antonio, is inviting all people named Kyle to the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza on May 19-21 at Lake Kyle Park.

The city wants to have as many as people named Kyle in the park on Sunday, May 21 at 4 p.m. as they try to set a Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering.

"In order to break this record, we’re calling for any and all Kyle’s. We need tall Kyle’s, short Kyle’s, young Kyle’s and old Kyle’s to get close to the record set five years ago" City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in a statement. "We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books."

This is Kyle's fourth try to break the record.

Right now the Guinness World Record belongs to Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina who saw 2,325 people named Ivan get together on July 30, 2017.

All Kyles who show up will be given a free Kyle Fair T-shirt and an opportunity to take a group photo.

The fair also has three nights of free, live music, margarita and rib-making contests, and crafts and food vendors.

You can learn more about the fair here.