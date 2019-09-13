Kroger opening automated grocery delivery warehouse in Dallas

article

Kroger made it official. It is serious about getting into the growing grocery delivery business.

The company confirmed it will take an economic incentive package from the city of Dallas to build an automated warehouse.

The robots pioneered by a British grocery delivery company will assemble orders for delivery.

It is one of about 20 such fulfillment centers planned right now by Kroger.

It will employ an estimated 400 people with construction to start next year.