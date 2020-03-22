Kroger giving cash bonus to employees working during coronavirus pandemic

Kroger is giving a large number of its employees a one-time bonus as part of a thank-you for doing their part to make sure Americans have access to food and more during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the grocery store chain said that it will provide the bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service associate.

"Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic," Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement. "Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort."

The bonus will be paid to any front-line associates who were hired on or before March 1 and will be paid on April 3.

All full-time associates will get $300. Part-time associates will receive $150.

On Saturday, Kroger also expanding its guidelines to include paid time off for any employees self-isolating or showing symptoms verified by a health care professional. Previously, the grocery store chain announced they were allowing for paid time off for anyone diagnosed or put under quarantine due to coronavirus.

In either case, all associates will now be eligible to receive their standard pay for 14 days.

