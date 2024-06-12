Kroger giving away free ice cream to kick off summer

article

With the official start of summer just days away, a North Texas grocery chain is offering free ice cream.

Kroger plans to celebrate the Summer Solstice on June 20 by giving away 45,000 pints of Kroger Brand Ice Cream.

"To celebrate Summer Solstice – the day with the most hours of sunlight (15 to be exact) – we’re giving away 45,000 pints of Kroger® Brand Ice Cream. That’s 50 pints per minute…for all 900 minutes of sunshine!" the company said on its website.

Featured article

You can scoop up your free pint by visiting www.kroger.com/pr/free-ice-cream next Thursday.

That’s where you’ll register for a single-use digital coupon that’s good at just about any Kroger store in our area.

It’s valid for all flavors and can be applied to in-store, pickup, or delivery orders.