Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler announce divorce after 10 years together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are calling it quits.

Cavallari, 33, announced on Sunday via Instagram that she and former Chicago Bears star Cutler, 36, have chosen to divorce.

The photo shared by the reality star showed herself and Cutler walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari attributed the split to the two "growing apart."

She concluded: "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cutler also shared a photo to Instagram to make the announcement.

His black-and-white photo showed him with his wife arm in arm, with smiles across their faces.

The caption was the same as on Cavallari's post.

The two married in 2013 and have shared sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

