Komen Dallas Race for the Cure happening this Saturday

article

Thousands of people are expected to be at NorthPark Center for Saturday’s Komen Dallas Race for the Cure.

It’s an emotional day for survivors, cancer fighters and those who have lost loved ones to cancer.

Last year, the 1K and 5K races raised more than a million for the organization. About 75% of the money stays in Dallas County.

It’s not too late to sign up for the event. For more information or to register, visit komen-dallas.org.

FOX 4 News is a proud media sponsor. Race coverage starts at 7 a.m. on Good Day Saturday.