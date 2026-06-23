Where to watch the World Cup in Dallas: Klyde Warren Park hosts free screenings
DALLAS - Looking for a vibrant spot to catch the remainder of the FIFA World Cup matches? Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas is airing a packed lineup of games on its signature giant outdoor screen.
Admission to the park is free. Throughout the tournament, attendees can enjoy food trucks, on-site dining, live music, fitness classes and family-friendly activities alongside the broadcasted matches.
Timeline:
The upcoming game schedule through the end of the week includes the following matchups (all times CDT):
Tuesday, June 23
- Noon: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
- 3 p.m.: England vs. Ghana
- 6 p.m.: Panama vs. Croatia
Wednesday, June 24
- 2 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada
- 5 p.m.: Scotland vs. Brazil
- 8 p.m.: Czechia vs. Mexico
Thursday, June 25
- 3 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Germany
- 6 p.m.: Japan vs. Sweden
Friday, June 26
- 2 p.m.: Norway vs. France
- 7 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Spain
Saturday, June 27
- 4 p.m.: Panama vs. England
- 6:30 p.m.: Colombia vs. Portugal
Where is Klyde Warren Park?
Local perspective:
Klyde Warren Park is located over the recessed freeway at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, TX 75201.
The Source: Information in this article comes from officials with Klyde Warren Park.