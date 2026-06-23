Where to watch the World Cup in Dallas: Klyde Warren Park hosts free screenings

Looking for a vibrant spot to catch the remainder of the FIFA World Cup matches? Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas is airing a packed lineup of games on its signature giant outdoor screen.

Admission to the park is free. Throughout the tournament, attendees can enjoy food trucks, on-site dining, live music, fitness classes and family-friendly activities alongside the broadcasted matches.

Timeline:

The upcoming game schedule through the end of the week includes the following matchups (all times CDT):

Tuesday, June 23

Noon: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

3 p.m.: England vs. Ghana

6 p.m.: Panama vs. Croatia

Wednesday, June 24

2 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada

5 p.m.: Scotland vs. Brazil

8 p.m.: Czechia vs. Mexico

Thursday, June 25

3 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Germany

6 p.m.: Japan vs. Sweden

Friday, June 26

2 p.m.: Norway vs. France

7 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Spain

Saturday, June 27

4 p.m.: Panama vs. England

6:30 p.m.: Colombia vs. Portugal

Where is Klyde Warren Park?

Local perspective:

Klyde Warren Park is located over the recessed freeway at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, TX 75201.