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Where to watch the World Cup in Dallas: Klyde Warren Park hosts free screenings

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FOX 4
FIFA World Cup
Published June 23, 2026 12:34 PM CDT
Published June 23, 2026 12:34 PM CDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Watch party options open today at Klyde Warren Park
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Watch party options open today at Klyde Warren Park

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Watch party options open today at Klyde Warren Park

FOX 4's Dan Godwin is at Klyde Warren Park with a look at the watch party setup at Klyde Warren Park ahead of the World Cup.

DALLAS - Looking for a vibrant spot to catch the remainder of the FIFA World Cup matches? Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas is airing a packed lineup of games on its signature giant outdoor screen.

Admission to the park is free. Throughout the tournament, attendees can enjoy food trucks, on-site dining, live music, fitness classes and family-friendly activities alongside the broadcasted matches.

Timeline:

The upcoming game schedule through the end of the week includes the following matchups (all times CDT):

Tuesday, June 23

  • Noon: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
  • 3 p.m.: England vs. Ghana
  • 6 p.m.: Panama vs. Croatia

Wednesday, June 24

  • 2 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada
  • 5 p.m.: Scotland vs. Brazil
  • 8 p.m.: Czechia vs. Mexico

Thursday, June 25

  • 3 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Germany
  • 6 p.m.: Japan vs. Sweden

Friday, June 26

  • 2 p.m.: Norway vs. France
  • 7 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Spain

Saturday, June 27

  • 4 p.m.: Panama vs. England
  • 6:30 p.m.: Colombia vs. Portugal

Where is Klyde Warren Park?

Local perspective:

Klyde Warren Park is located over the recessed freeway at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, TX 75201.

The Source: Information in this article comes from officials with Klyde Warren Park.

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