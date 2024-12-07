Klyde Warren Park tree lighting ceremony on Saturday

article

The holiday spirit is coming to Klyde Warren Park in Dallas on Saturday.

The park's 52-foot-tall tree will be lit up during a special ceremony.

The free, family-friendly event has live music, food trucks and plenty of activities, which includes photos with Santa and storytime with Mrs. Claus.

At 6 p.m., Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will light the Mayor's tree.

This year's tree is covered with 37,500 lights and 3,836 ornaments.

The tree will remain lit until January 7, 2025.

During the celebration, Klyde Warren Park will also collect cans for the North Texas Food Bank.

Klyde Warren Park Tree Lighting Celebration

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, TX 75201

Date: Saturday, December 7

Time: 4 PM - 7 PM