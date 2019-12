article

Thousands are expected to attend the tree lighting ceremony Saturday night at Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas.

The free park party starts at 2 p.m. with a DJ, crafts, a photo booth and storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The tree will light up at 5:45 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Link: www.klydewarrenpark.org/things-to-do/signature-events/holiday-show-tree-lighting/index.html