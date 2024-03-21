Kidnapped East Texas man found safe in Fort Worth, 2 suspects arrested

A man who was kidnapped near Tyler was found unharmed in Fort Worth over the weekend.

Deputies in Smith County, 100 miles east of Dallas, were alerted to the kidnapping on Sunday afternoon.

They said the victim was taken from his home at gunpoint by two men who demanded money.

Investigators believed the men were in a red, newer model Honda vehicle and headed toward the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, so they contacted several local police departments.

It didn’t take long for officers in Fort Worth to find the suspect’s vehicle and arrest the two men.

They’ve been identified as 48-year-old Julio Ceaser from New Mexico and 38-year-old Walybert Cordova-Rascon from Colorado.

Both are now charged with aggravated kidnapping for ransom or reward.

Police also found the victim physically unharmed.

He was taken back to Tyler to be reunited with his family.