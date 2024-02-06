Kevin Spacey returns to acting after being acquitted of assault charges

article

Kevin Spacey is making his return as an actor following the dismantling of his career over allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Spacey is set to play a morally bankrupt assassin in the thriller "Peter Five Eight," which marks the actor's first leading role since a major career collapse.

Invincible Entertainment, the company behind the movie is planning a limited theatrical release followed by a streaming rollout, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An accomplished actor winning Oscars for iconic films like "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," Spacey has been working to return to the public eye including booking a recent comic convention appearance set for Feb. 16 through 18.

Spacey received a standing ovation in October 2023 when he made a surprise appearance at a University of Oxford lecture where he performed a scene from William Shakespeare's "Timon of Athens."

Spacey was acquitted of sexual assault charges by a U.K. jury in July 2023.