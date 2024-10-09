Dallas convicted killer may be tied to at least 4 more aggravated assault shootings

FOX 4 has learned a man convicted of two random murders in Dallas may be connected to additional shootings.

Dallas police had been investigating him for more shootings before he took a murder plea deal.

On September 16, Kevin Sheffield pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for two random murders just weeks apart in Northeast Dallas in 2022.

Now, the Dallas Police Department confirms that Sheffield is a person of interest in at least four aggravated assault shooting cases.

Tamara Syas is the niece of Joseph Syas, one of Sheffield’s murder victims killed while simply walking down the street.

"Fifty years wasn’t good enough for him. I will never forgive him. Never," Tamara said. "We have to keep in mind and remember when they arrested him, he had a car full of ammunition. So he was ready to kill again."

Ceola Syas is Joseph’s sister.

"You didn’t even know how my brother looked or anything or what have you," Ceola said. "He just started shooting, and he didn’t care."

Weeks before 65-year-old Joseph was killed, Sheffield killed 64-year-old Mohamed Kamara while he was leaving his Lake Highlands apartment complex to go to work.

Even though the two murder cases are closed, Dallas police have declined to make an investigator available for an interview to discuss details.

Keep in mind, since the murder cases never went to trial, there’s a lot of information that has not been revealed to the public.

Dallas PD also has not released general information about the four additional shootings of which Sheffield is a person of interest. FOX 4 has been requesting that information for several weeks.

"Somebody dropped the ball. Somebody dropped the ball somewhere," Tamara said.

Joseph’s family says they have expressed dissatisfaction to prosecutors about the 50-year-plea deal.

"These two people that he killed didn’t get a chance to have a plea deal. They didn’t get a chance to beg for their life," Tamara said. "They didn’t get a chance to say, ‘No, don’t kill me.’ You did it. And you did it for no reason."

Joseph’s family was in court on September 16 when Sheffield appeared to smirk at Joseph’s brother, who had just given an emotional victim impact statement.

"And I saw when he looked back when my brother was leaving and had the nerve to have a smile on your face? Oh, no," Ceola said.

If charges are ever brought against Sheffield for the four additional shootings of which Sheffield is a person of interest, Joseph’s family hopes it leads to Sheffield being in prison for the rest of his life. They believe that should be the sentence for the murder of their loved one.

"And he didn’t bother anybody at all," Ceola said. "Joe would run before he would fight somebody, or he would say something silly, and then everybody was laughing."

After Sheffield’s sentencing, FOX 4 asked the Dallas County DA’s Office if it was aware of any additional charges coming to Sheffield. The office said it was not commenting at this time.