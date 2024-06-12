Actor Kevin Costner given key to the City of Irving

The City of Irving presented actor, writer, producer and director Kevin Costner with the key to the city on Tuesday morning.

Irving chose to present the Oscar winner with the key to the city because of his contributions and work that align with the values of the city.

"What he does through his filmmaking is he takes us back to those pioneers," said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer.

Costner said it is an honor to have the recognition.

"I've really lived the life of Huckleberry Finn. I have just gotten on a raft and gone down the great big river of life. That great big Mississippi, and I have never looked back. And to be here today with you with this gesture, I do appreciate it," said Costner.

Costner's newest film, "Horizon: An American Saga" comes out later this month.

His 15-year-old son Hayes is also in the film.