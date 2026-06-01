Kerr County flooding victims’ legacies live on 1 year later

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The Brief On July 4, 2025, flooding along the Guadalupe River killed at least 139 people. The victims included 25 youth campers and two camp counselors at Camp Mystic. Their legacies live on with the foundations that have been set up in their memory.



It’s been nearly a year since a devastating flood along the Guadalupe River killed more than 100 people in Kerr County.

Over the next 27 days, FOX 4 will share 27 updates on the children who died at Camp Mystic, including who they were, how they’re being remembered, and how they’ve impacted others.

Anna Margaret Bellows

Margaret Bellows

Anna Margeret Bellows was an athlete who loved everyone and never met a stranger.

She was tenacious, whether holding a field hockey stick in her hands, kicking a soccer ball into a goal, shooting a basketball, or asking her mom for "five more minutes" when getting out of bed.

But she never let anything weigh her down.

Her family and the St. John’s School started a fundraiser in memor of Margaret Bellows to help those close to her and far beyond.

Money raised through the fundraiser will go toward feeding children who may be less fortunate, helping fund resources for generations of St. John’s Mavericks near and far, and toward St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Houston.

The Bellows family wants their little girl’s legacy to live on, and with money raised more children will have the opportunity to be bold, challenge themselves, and love fiercely.

DONATE: https://sjs.myschoolapp.com/page/in-memory-of-margaret-bellows-35