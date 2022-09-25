Kentucky teacher says snake, mouse fell from classroom ceilings: ‘Another day living the dream'

article

A Kentucky high school is "infested" after a snake and a mouse fell from classroom ceilings last week, according to a teacher.

Nathan Spalding, an English teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, wrote on Facebook that he found a baby rat snake that fell from the ceiling and appeared to "cuddle" his desk phone.

"Our school is infested with roaches, spiders, and mice," Spalding wrote. "Our school now seems to also have a nest of snakes living in the ceiling."

"Just another day living the dream," the teacher added.

GIANT LIZARD SCALES FLORIDA HOMEOWNER'S WINDOW: ‘LOOKS LIKE GODZILLA’

Spalding told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Thursday that a mouse had also fallen from the ceiling of a different classroom and landed on a student’s desk. Another teacher has reportedly had three mice fall from her classroom ceiling this year, though not when students were present.

In response to the incidents involving the snake and mice, the school’s principal released a statement to WTVQ-TV, saying that it is not uncommon for rodents and pests to find their way into buildings as the weather turns cooler.

"Each fall, our buildings and grounds maintenance teams work proactively to lay traps and spray repellent, the statement said, in part. "Additionally, last week, our building was evaluated and treated by professional exterminators as part of the district’s ongoing maintenance protocols."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will continue to take all steps necessary to ensure that henry clay high school is a welcoming place to learn — and work," the statement continued.

Read more of this story on FOX News.