Kemp ISD employee arrested for allegedly sharing inappropriate photo with student

The Brief A Kemp ISD employee was arrested after allegedly sharing an inappropriate photo with a student. District officials were infored of the allegations on April 21 and began an investigation. The employee was arrested following the internal investigation.



What we know:

Kemp ISD officials received a report on Monday, April 21, regarding concerns about inappropriate conduct by an employee.

Following an internal investigation, the Kemp ISD Police Department obtained a warrant and arrested the employee, who is accused of sending an inappropriate digital image to a student.

What they're saying:

"The district administration takes any school employee allegation seriously and is committed to a thorough, fair, and cooperative review of all information with appropriate authorities," officials said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the employee, the age of the student, or which school the student goes to.

It is also unclear whether the employee was a teacher or how long the alleged behavior had been happening.