Kemp ISD employee arrested for allegedly sharing inappropriate photo with student
KEMP, Texas - A Kemp ISD employee has been arrested after allegedly sending an inappropriate photo to a student, according to district officials.
What we know:
Kemp ISD officials received a report on Monday, April 21, regarding concerns about inappropriate conduct by an employee.
Following an internal investigation, the Kemp ISD Police Department obtained a warrant and arrested the employee, who is accused of sending an inappropriate digital image to a student.
What they're saying:
"The district administration takes any school employee allegation seriously and is committed to a thorough, fair, and cooperative review of all information with appropriate authorities," officials said in a statement.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the employee, the age of the student, or which school the student goes to.
It is also unclear whether the employee was a teacher or how long the alleged behavior had been happening.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a Kemp ISD official statement.