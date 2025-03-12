Keller church cleared after false bomb threat

article

A false bomb threat at a church in Keller disrupted students at nearby schools.

First Baptist Church Keller Bomb Threat

What we know:

Keller police said they responded to First Baptist Church Keller on Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat.

Although police did not believe the threat was credible, they swept the building as a precaution.

Students at nearby Keller ISD schools were also asked to take precautions, and classes at Harvest Christian were canceled for the day out of an abundance of caution.

But police said they found no evidence of a credible threat after sweeping the church building.

What we don't know:

Keller police did not comment on the nature of the threat.

There’s no word on whether a suspect has been identified.