North Texas CFO with past conviction sentenced after defrauding another company

The Brief Federal prosecutors say that 56-year-old John Robert Rush of Keller was the chief financial officer for a North Texas logistics and transportation company despite being convicted in 1994 of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit counterfeit check fraud. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud again in April after allegedly using the new company's money for his own personal benefit and to pay off his debts. The company was forced to lay off employees and close one of its businesses because of its financial instability. Rush was sentenced on Wednesday to four years in federal prison.



A financial executive for a North Texas company was sentenced to four years in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud for the second time.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 56-year-old John Robert Rush of Keller pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to his victims.

Federal prosecutors said Rush was the chief financial officer for a logistics and transportation company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company handled cargo for the U.S. military, defense contractors, disaster relief organizations, and more.

Between 2016 and 2020, Rush transferred funds from the company’s bank accounts to his own accounts. He made changes to records in the company’s accounting software to disguise those transfers so they would look like routine payments to vendors.

And while Rush was using the money for his personal benefit and to pay off his own debt, the company’s majority shareholders said they faced "almost insurmountable debt." The company was forced to lay off employees and close one of its related businesses.

But it seems defrauding companies is not something new for Rush.

He was convicted of both wire fraud and conspiracy to commit counterfeit check fraud in 1994.

The court noted Rush’s prior conviction when denying a request for a lighter sentence, prosecutors said.