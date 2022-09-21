Keller asks city library to remove post about banned books

The city of Keller told the city's library to remove a social media posts about Banned Books Week.

The now-deleted posts listed the 10 most challenged books of 2021 according to the American Library Association and the reasons the books were challenged.

The books included titles like ‘Gender Queer’ by Maia Kobabe, ‘This Book is Gay’ by Juno Dawson and ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue' by George M. Johnson.

The city of Keller sent a statement to FOX 4 saying, "City leadership was concerned that residents would think we were trying to cause controversy, given recent debates about books in the school district, so we removed it as that was certainly not the intent. We still invite our residents to celebrate Banned Books Week with us at the library this week, as we do every year."

Keller ISD faced criticism earlier this school year when it took 40 challenged books off the shelves for review.