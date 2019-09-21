Kayaker's body recovered after couple capsizes in Lake Ray Hubbard

Crews have recovered the body of a kayaker who capsized in Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday morning.

The 911 call came in just after 10:45 a.m. about a man and woman on a kayak who capsized in Lake Ray Hubbard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived at Windsurf Bay Park to find the woman had been rescued by someone else, but the man never resurfaced.

The two were preparing for a race, and neither was wearing a life jacket at the time.

The Dallas Police Department dive team recovered the man's body at 2 p.m.

Several different agencies, including DFR, Dallas PD, Rowlett FD, and the Texas Game Wardens, were on scene to assist in the search.