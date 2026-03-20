Dallas Weather: DFW welcomes spring with summer-like heat this weekend

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The Brief It's officially spring in North Texas, but it's going to feel like summer this weekend as we have the potential for record-breaking heat on Saturday and Sunday. The highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will crack 90 degrees, over 40 degrees higher than the temperatures to start the week. A cold front is expected to move in on Sunday evening with temperatures dropping to the 80s to begin next week, but no rain is expected for the area in the next seven days.



Get that sunscreen out and ready if you're going to be outside this weekend! It's officially spring in North Texas, but the "March Madness" is only just beginning. Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to be engulfed in potentially record-breaking heat on Saturday and Sunday, expected to be 20 degrees higher than the seasonal average for this time in March.

Friday Forecast

It's about to get hot! Temperatures start in the 60s on Friday morning, but will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon as the heat wave covers North Texas. That's over 40 degrees warmer than it was to begin the week on Monday!

Weekend Forecast: A Hot Spring Start In North Texas

North Texas will get close to breaking several heat records for this time in March this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday is now forecast to hit 91, which would be just below the record of 92 set in 2017. The heat rises Saturday with a forecast high of 95, and Sunday is expected to reach 97. If the mercury hits 97 on Sunday, it would shatter the previous daily record of 93 set in 1934 and 1935. While Saturday's forecast is shy of the triple-digit record of 100 set in 1916, it remains nearly 25 degrees above the typical March average.

7-Day Forecast

Sunday will be this weekend's hottest day, with the high nearly touching 100 degrees. We'll see some relief from the heat as a front moves in on Sunday evening, dropping North Texas to highs in the low 80s on Monday. Conditions will remain dry with no significant precipitation expected through Wednesday.

Extreme Allergy Levels in DFW

Along with the heat, allergy sufferers should prepare for difficult conditions. AccuWeather reports that tree pollen levels are currently in the "extreme" range for North Texas, with cedar, juniper and elm listed as the primary triggers.

Dust and dander levels are high due to breezy southwest winds. Health experts recommend keeping windows closed and changing clothes after spending time outdoors to minimize exposure during this period of intense pollination.