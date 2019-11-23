Kaufman County crash leaves 1 dead, several injured, including 10-month-old

article

A 10-month-old is among those who survived a deadly crash in Kaufman County Friday evening.

State troopers said the wreck happened just after 6 p.m., when a car traveling along FM 987 in Kaufman, southeast of Dallas, crossed the center line after entering a curve and crashed head-on into an SUV.

The SUV became disabled, and was then struck by a Jeep.

The SUV ended up in a ditch, and a passenger, identified as Jesus Daniel Espinoza, was thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt. Espinoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both the SUN and the car were flown by CareFlite to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Four other adults, the 10-month old, and another child were also taken to Baylor to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

They're expected to recover.