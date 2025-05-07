Coyote killed on Katy Trail after aggressive behavior, officials say
DALLAS - A coyote was shot and killed by an officer on the Katy Trail in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after showing aggressive behavior toward a man and his dogs, according to city officials.
What we know:
A Dallas deputy marshal was flagged down by a man walking his dogs near Reverchon Park on Tuesday afternoon. The man told the deputy that an "aggressive coyote" had approached him and his pets, according to a statement from the city of Dallas.
The coyote was later seen walking toward a busier area of the trail, prompting the deputy to shoot and kill it.
The Dallas Police Department is investigating the incident, and the coyote will be sent to a lab for testing.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear why the coyote was being aggressive.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a statement made by the City of Dallas.