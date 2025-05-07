Coyote killed on Katy Trail after aggressive behavior, officials say

article

The Brief A Dallas deputy marshal shot and killed a coyote on the Katy Trail in Dallas on Tuesday. The coyote reportedly acted aggressively toward a man and his dogs near Revercon Park. Officials said the coyote then went towards a populated area of the trail, prompting the deputy to shoot.



A coyote was shot and killed by an officer on the Katy Trail in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after showing aggressive behavior toward a man and his dogs, according to city officials.

What we know:

A Dallas deputy marshal was flagged down by a man walking his dogs near Reverchon Park on Tuesday afternoon. The man told the deputy that an "aggressive coyote" had approached him and his pets, according to a statement from the city of Dallas.

The coyote was later seen walking toward a busier area of the trail, prompting the deputy to shoot and kill it.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the incident, and the coyote will be sent to a lab for testing.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear why the coyote was being aggressive.