Katy Perry Dallas concert rescheduled because of Stars' playoff game

The Brief Katy Perry's fans will have to wait an extra day to see her perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Her concert on Wednesday was moved to Thursday night. Instead, the Dallas Stars are playing Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday.



What we know:

Officials at the American Airlines Center confirmed the concert, which was originally scheduled for this Wednesday night, has been moved to Thursday night.

Ticketholders were notified of the change.

Their original tickets will be honored on Thursday, officials said,

What we don't know:

AAC officials directed ticketholders to a Ticketmaster link for more information about rescheduling policies.

However, it does not specify whether refunds are available.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 17: Thomas Harley #55 of the Dallas Stars celebrates with Cody Ceci #44, Tyler Seguin #91 and Mason Marchment #27 after scoring the game winning goal in overtime to win Game Six of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Expand

The Dallas Stars will play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night.

The match-up is a repeat of last year's conference finals. The Oilers won that series in six games.